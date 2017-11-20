NutriSystem is a 28-day weight loss program that entirely focuses on food. After choosing a plan, clients have packed foods delivered to them daily (the company ships all your day’s meals to you). Besides portion control, the program is also keen on balancing nutrients for clients which is very critical for people intending to shed off weight.

NutriSystem has experienced dietitians and nutritional experts who design the various meals plans. Is Nutrisystem healthy?The plans include lean protein, high fiber foods, low-glycemic carbohydrates, and an excellent mix of other essential nutrients. The foods do not contain any trans fats, flavors, colors or sweeteners. NutriSystem balances carbs and calories for their clients, so once you choose a plan, you do not need to worry about the portions and the calories.

Breakfasts include such meals as muffins, pancakes, oatmeal, and granola. For lunch and dinner, clients choose from pasta, chicken, stew, tacos, pizza, etc. Nutrisystem’s plans do not include fruits, vegetables, nuts, and dairy.

While you have the opportunity to choose meals yourself from the wide variety the company offers, you can purchase a 28-day package in which the company selects the meals for you. There are meal plans for men, women, vegetarians, individuals with diabetes, and people older than sixty years. However, there are no plans for expectant mothers and children under 14.

How Dan Marino lost weight with NutriSystem

After seeing his friend Jim Stuckey (also a former NFL player) successfully lose over 40 pounds with NutriSystem, Dan Marino was motivated to want to shed off some pounds too, so he contacted NutriSystem. He says after retirement, he had gained a lot of weight and given he had got a job as a TV analyst; he had to be in his best shape.

Marino says that NutriSystem is the best decision he has ever made. While his goal was to lose 20 pounds, he ended up losing 22 pounds and got back to his 1983 weight when he was playing pro football. Marino mentions that with NutriSystem, you have a range of foods to eat. He says he would eat foods that he liked including pot roast, hot dogs, burgers, pizza, meatballs, lasagna, etc. while still losing weight.

In 2006, NutriSystem Inc. launched NutriSystem for Men and signed Dan Marino as the company’s spokesman. Since its inception, this suite of programs has helped a lot of men to lose weight, some of which are former athletes. Marino says that he is still on the NutriSystem to not only manage his weight, but also stay healthy. Bestiews.com has more info about Nutrisystem.

Dan Marino’s weight loss tips

It is clear that Dan Marino has had a lot of success as far as weight loss is concerned. The NFL legend has been generous enough to share some of his weight loss tips;