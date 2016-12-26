Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota won’t miss much of the offseason after suffering a fractured fibula in Saturday’s 38-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official site, head coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that Mariota will have surgery on Wednesday, and the recovery time for the procedure is four to five months, which means the former second overall pick could be back in time for organized team activities.

Mariota, who was having an outstanding season, told teammates he would come back stronger for his third NFL campaign.

“Marcus is a one-of-a-kind individual,’’ Titans tackle Taylor Lewan said. “He is a positive guy. … He says he is going to come back stronger from this which we all believe.”

“I’ve seen a lot of improvement out of Marcus from Year 1 until now, and I think he is just going to get better as he keeps playing and we keep protecting him and keep him healthy. I see his future being big in this league. There is a lot of room for him to get better and I think he is going to take this team to a playoff one year.”

The former Heisman Trophy winner threw for 3,426 yards and 26 touchdowns with just nine interceptions in 2016.