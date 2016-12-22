When reporters spotted former Cowboys coach Barry Switzer at Trump Tower in New York City earlier this month, they asked him what he was doing there and boy did he have a story for them.

Had great interview with @realDonaldTrump being his Secretary of Offense! He plans to run the ball! Said I'm his guy! pic.twitter.com/F2g1jNxJGD — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) December 7, 2016

“I told them I was here to see the president like everyone else,” Switzer told Politico.com via NFL.com.

Although Switzer knows President-elect Donald Trump, he had no meeting scheduled with him. He was just getting a coffee while shopping with his family on Fifth Avenue.

“I told the reporters I had a great visit, and that we were going to make the wishbone great again,” he said. “Then I went back to my hotel and laughed my ass off. It went everywhere. Everyone believed it. I had all these calls, but I was just jerking people around.”

Of course, the “Secretary of Offense” and “make the wishbone great again” lines hinted that Switzer might not have been serious.