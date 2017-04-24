It seems like Rob Gronkowski always finds himself in the middle of the action, whether it’s a sporting event, concert or promo.

What happened over the weekend was new, though, as Gronk was “on stage” with Waka Flocka Flame and his entourage, without actually being there in person.

Waka was at The Number Fest in Athens, Ohio over the weekend, and while performing “No Hands,” he FaceTimed with Gronk, who seemed pretty excited to be a part of it. It was quite the scene.

This photo says it all.

Turnt up on Stage via FaceTime before bed 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oaKwCdlIPa — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 23, 2017

So, that happened.