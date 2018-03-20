Posted byon
Saints head coach Sean Payton is not a fan of fake news, apparently.
Payton, rather than one of the Saints’ official spokespeople, made sure to directly address the rumors of Eric Decker visiting with the team.
The Denver Posts’ Nicki Jhabvala reported it on Tuesday morning.
It didn’t take long for Payton to shoot the report down, which he did by replying to Jhabvala’s tweet.
Payton could’ve been a bit more diplomatic in the manner by which he weighed in, but that’s just how he operates.