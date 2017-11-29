Quantcast
Video of Roberto Aguayo getting beat up by frat members surfaces
Posted by on November 29, 2017

It’s been a tough year for Roberto Aguayo.

Not only has he been cut by two NFL teams this season, but he also has to deal with being beat up by a few frat bros, which happened last December.

Aguayo was confronted in front of the Pi Kappa Phi frat house by a few members of the fraternity, after missing two kicks in a rivalry game against Florida. He was then hit in the face multiple times and taken to the ground, before another two guys came to his aid.

It looks like Aguayo’s “I was jumped” story was a bit overblown, although if he was beaten up because of his performance in the game, then shame on those frat bros.

