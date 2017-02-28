Adrian Peterson’s career with the Minnesota Vikings is appearing to take its final bow.

The Vikings released a statement today saying, “Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization,” said Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman. “We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.”

Unless both sides can come to an agreement about a new or reduced contract, Peterson for the first time in his 10-year career will be an unrestricted free agent on March 9th.

Peterson has had an exciting and wildly successful career with the Vikings since he was drafted 7th in 2007. He is the career leader with 11,747 rushing yards, 97 rushing touchdowns and is ranked 16th in league history. But lately the attention on Peterson has been shifted to his lack of production, health and off the field issues.

And for those reasons many fans feel that it is time to walk away from once well-oiled machine that we loved. Peterson’s contract is $18 million-dollars and he was set to receive a $6 million bonus next week. That type of money is money well spent on the beaten offensive line and resigning other players.

But in true high drama fashion for Minnesota, Peterson still has the option to return. He will test the market and if he doesn’t like what he is being offered returning to the Vikings is probably high on his priority list.