There’s no love lost when the Jets and Patriots square off. And with New York having been knocked out of playoff contention weeks ago, they’ve had to settle for embracing the spoiler role.

That didn’t work out well in Saturday’s game against the Patriots, though. The Jets found themselves down 27-0 at halftime, and there wasn’t really anything positive for them to take away from the AFC East matchup.

They did play physical, though, and that includes members of the coaching staff. After Julian Edelman hauled in a catch and ran out of bounds during the second quarter of the game, a Jets assistant bumped him on the sideline. Edelman then shoved another assistant, and they all had some words afterwards.

It’s been that type of season for the Jets.