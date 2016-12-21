Maybe it’s the fact that it’s played on ice. Maybe it’s the fact that so much of the season takes place during the winter months. Whatever the reason, hockey and the Christmas season seem to enjoy a very special kinship. Teams all over the world go to great lengths to spread holiday cheer. This week we’re going to take a look at some of the very best of hockey holiday videos to help get you pumped up for this weekend.

Boston Bruins – Holiday Gifts

It’s not all singing and dancing at this time of year. Sometimes there’s nothing better than some well-placed comedy and that darn Bruins bear.

Calgary Flames: The Ugly Christmas Sweater Miracle

This one has all the hallmarks of a classic holiday TV special including bad acting, a laugh track, and commercialism!

The Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pens have stepped up their game in recent years when it comes to putting together their Yuletide parody videos.

Check out this amazing Christmas Vacation take from 2014:

This year they tackled another holiday classic in “Elf”:

The Virden Oil Capitals : The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

Let’s end this edition on a show stopping number. The Virden Oil Capitals put on this impeccably choreographed number. Absolutely spectacular.

Stick with us as we continue to spread holiday cheer this week.

