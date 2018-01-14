After an 8-2 shellacking at Rogers Place, this rematch in Vegas was highly anticipated and did not disappoint. Sort of.

The first period was reminiscent of a Seinfeld episode in that things happened but nothing happened.

The second period had some goals (two for Vegas and one for the Oilers) and a lot of penalties by the Oilers, and a big hit that hurt Nuge and then a DUUUUUMB fight because of the clean hit on Nuge. (Hockey is dumb. Love it, but it’s so dumb.)

The Oilers penalty kill was really good, all things considered. They took a lot of dumb penalties and somehow didn’t have to pay. Leon Draisaitl was doing his best Lucic impression by being 100% ineffective and also taking penalties.

Drake Caggiula scores the tying goal in the third and some other stuff happened and then it went to overtime.

Darnell Nurse is the overtime hero, and he scores his 4th goal in 3 games, so expect him to be signed to a billion dollar contract based on that small sample size.

It wasn’t a great game and the injury to RNH might spell real trouble if it’s anything long term.

They still need 52 points in 36 games, so we’ll see if this team is the real deal.

Side note: