Penguins star Sidney Crosby showed he’s still the greatest player in the world in the Stanley Cup Playoffs/Finals over the past few weeks, and he was rewarded with the Conn Smythe Trophy after Sunday’s 2-0 win in Game 6.

With the Pens defending their title and winning again this year, Crosby has already won three titles, and he’s not even 30 years of age yet.

The third time’s a charm, apparently, as Crosby was treated to an extra-special champagne shower in the locker room after Sunday’s win.

Great player — great moment.