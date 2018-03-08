Taylor Hall has been nothing short of amazing through the last few months. Hall has maintained a 1.44 points-per-game average in his last 25 games; of course, that’s not the only thing special about his last 25 games. The main headline is that Hall hasn’t been held off the score-sheet during any of those outings.

IT’S ALL ABOUT TAYLOR HALL

The New Jersey Devils lost their tilt Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights in a close 3-2 game. Despite the team’s inability to walk away with two points, Hall managed to earn two points of his own, notching an assist and a goal. Hall tied Sidney Crosby‘s 25 consecutive games played with a point. Above both Hall and Crosby though, is Patrick Kane at 26 games, who earned his streak recently in the 2015-16 season. There have also been 10 point streaks of 28 or more games. Hall still has a long way to go as players such as Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky sit at the very top of the leaderboards in for this record. Lemieux coming in second with 46 consecutive games with a point and Gretzky being out on top with 51 games.

Hall is currently tied for 10th most points on the season with Alex Ovechkin. Among other accolades, Hall leads the Devils with 10 powerplay goals, he’s the assist leader with 42, and the goal leader with 30. There are also more rumblings about Hall being a serious Hart contender. If you like to bet on hockey and would like to see the odds for Hall to win the Hart Trophy and for the Devils to make the playoffs, check this out.

HAS HIS STREAK HELPED HIS TEAM?

Even though Hall has been on top of his game, his team hasn’t been on the same hot streak. During the same 25-game stretch that Hall has been on a point streak, the Devil’s record is 11-12-2. They currently hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but there’s no guarantee that will hold up. The Devils currently have 74 points on the season, the Columbus Blue Jackets who hold that second wild-card spot, sit with 71 points and close on their heels are the Florida Panthers with 70 points.

The Devils still have 16 games left in their season, more than enough for Hall to continue his point streak beyond a few record holders above him. If his streak continues he will pass Patrick Kane‘s record in the Devil’s game against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Hall would then pass Mario Lemieux, Paul Coffey, and Guy Lafleur‘s 28 game streaks, when the Devils’ play the LA Kings on March 17th. Lastly, if Hall is lucky enough to extend his point streak six more games, he will pass Mats Sundin‘s streak of 30 games. This could happen during the Devil’s contest against the San Jose Sharks on March 20th. Hall would then have to extend his point streak for the 10 remaining games of the season to pass Gretzky’s 3rd place record of 39 games played.

WHEN DOES IT END?

It’s obviously not a sure thing that Hall will be able to keep up his point streak. Even though he has gone 25 games, it can still come to an end in his next matchup. However, Hall has managed to continue playing at a high level, despite his team losing more than 50% of their games during his streak. This leads to the idea that Hall’s point streak is likely to continue. Sometimes, when you’re hot, you’re hot, and there’s no telling when it’s going to end.