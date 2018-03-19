The Columbus Blue Jackets are red hot with just 10 games left in the regular season. Columbus is currently on a seven-game win streak and has won 10 out of their last 13 games. The Blue Jackets are playing their best with a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the line. If you’re interested in making a bet on the Blue Jackets you could look here to find a great online sportsbook.

The main part of the Blue Jackets sudden success is that players are finally finding their rhythm. Riding a three-game goal scoring streak, Boone Jenner has been a key contributor during this stretch. Jenner is also on a five-game point streak, in the last five games Jenner has scored four goals and two assists. Jenner also has seven points in as many games. On face-offs, Jenner has also been key a for the Blue Jackets taking over 45 face-offs in those seven games. 60 percent of those face-offs Jenner has won.

Another key player has been defensemen Seth Jones. Jones was the leader for Columbus until he was declared day-to-day and missed their last game. Like Jenner, Jones has scored a point in each of his last five games. Jones has been firing on all cylinders recently, having a three-point game and two two-point games.

Jones has four goals and four assists in his last five games. Out of his four goals, three of those have been game-winners. Jones has also been doing work on the Blue Jackets newly resurged power-play. Jones has three points on the power-play in his last four games – one goal and two assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo have also played a large role during this run. Korpisalo has two of the wins on this streak filling in for Bobrovsky while he was ill. Between the two goalies, their goals against average is 2.14 and save percentage is .930 in the last seven games. The Blue Jackets have also only allowed two or fewer goals in five of the last seven games. Korpisalo and Bobrovsky have given Columbus a chance each and every game. Right now, the rest of the Blue Jackets are rewarding them with a stretch of wins.

The resurgence of the power-play has also helped the Blue Jackets recently. During their seven-game win streak, the Blue Jackets have a power-play percentage of 23 percent. This has been enough to raise Columbus from dead last in the league in power-play percentage to in a tie for 28th. Considering where the team started when they began the winning streak, that’s very impressive stat.

Another reason Columbus has found success is because their backs are against the wall. When March began, the Blue Jackets seemed to be on the outside looking in for the playoffs. Columbus had a two-point lead on the Florida Panthers, but the Panthers had played three fewer games than Columbus. Now, Florida still has three games on the Columbus but is six points behind Columbus. This seven-game win streak has allowed the Blue Jackets to focus on getting out of the Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jackets are currently tied with the Philadelphia Flyers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. However, the Columbus still needs help to make the playoffs. The New Jersey Devils are only a point behind the Blue Jackets and have played one less game. For the Blue Jackets, their success has happened at the right time, with teams making a push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.