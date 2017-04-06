Over on Athlon Sports I did a brief rundown of the upcoming Penn State football schedule. As you may already know, the home schedule features a pair of games that will carry a revenge factor for the Nittany Lions. The home games against Pitt and Michigan appear to be terrific opportunities to retaliate for the only two regular season losses from last season, and the fact that both programs could potentially take a step back this season makes it look as though the timing of the games benefits Penn State even more.

Be sure to check out my brief schedule analysis on Athlon Sports. We will dig a bit deeper here at a later time.