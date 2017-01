Later today Penn State will play in the Rose Bowl against USC. One of the cooler traditions attached to the Rose Bowl is the Tournament of Roses Parade, which made its way through the streets of Pasadena hours before kickoff. Naturally, the Penn State Blue Band was one of the main attractions in the parade.

The Rose Parade also had this wonderful show from the Martin Luther King Jr. High School marching band (from Georgia)…

… and surfing dogs!

Man, do I love a parade.

