The New York Rangers (47-27-6) lost to the Washington Capitals (54-18-8) by the score of 2-0. For a box score, click here.

3 Stars

1st Star – 1st Wild Card is officially official (Yup, can’t wait for the Rangers to open the first round in their House of Horrors, against a team they can’t beat (0-2-1 this season), while facing a goaltender who has their number (15-5-1, 1.82 GAA, .940 sv%, 7 shutouts).

2nd Star – Mets/Braves Extra Inning Game (Spared from being the most boring sporting event on TV because of Rangers/Capitals)

3rd Star – Tired Rangers fans (after staying up late last week with the Rangers on the West Coast, weary Blueshirts fans likely caught up on some sleep while watching tonight’s “game”)

Post Game Cocktail Recommendation

If you didn’t fall asleep in the middle of this one, you likely have insomnia and are in desperate need of some ZzzQuil.

Gif of the Game

Nothing summarizes how downright cordial this game was more than the pregame pleasantries between Lundqvist and Ovechkin…

When You Forget It’s Not a Preseason Game

Yes, this game had a preseason feel to it, but you still have to play with your head up…

The Yeti of Effort

NHL folklore indicates there was actual effort from the Rangers in tonight’s game. Thankfully, we at The New York Rangers Blog set up cameras and were able to catch a rare glimpse of exertion from the Blueshirts…

This play by Girardi gives us hope of confirming perspiration secreting from the pores of Rangers players, however, an ill advised 3rd period pinch by the veteran defenseman leading to the back breaking second Capitals goal has me questioning if what we caught on camera was real or just an elaborate hoax.

Dancin’ Klein

Courtesy of @TheBroadwayHat, here’s slow motion video of Kevin Klein attempting to obstruct Alex Ovechkin’s 2nd period power play shot…

Somehow, despite this revolutionary defensive technique, the shot got through Klein, deflected off Justin Williams and past Lundqvist.

Mini Recap

Can’t wait for the next two games. They should really give us some insight into how the Rangers will perform in the playoffs.

