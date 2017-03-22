The New York Rangers (45-24-4) lost to the New Jersey Devils (27-33-12) by the score of 3-2 in overtime. For a box score, click here.

3 Stars

1st Star – The Rangers/Devils Rivalry (Most hatred in this once great rivalry in years)

2nd Star – Rangers Grip on 1st Wild Card (Points but not too many points)

3rd Star – Newark Economy (Rangers in town means fans finally going to the The Rock and actual commerce taking place at Newark businesses)

Post Game Cocktail Recommendation

What a treat for us old school hockey fans getting to see a semi-line brawl. In honor of the rare fisticuffs let’s enjoy a Planter’s Punch.

Gif of the Game

No idea how neither Zuccarello nor Hall were injured in this collision…

You Can’t Miss The Net In OT

When you’re playing 3-on-3, it’s never a good idea to miss the net because this is what happens…

I know Grabner was gassed, but I’m beyond disappointed in his effort to get back. Not even a token dive at the end for the appearance of hustling.

No Luck

If Derek Stepan didn’t have bad luck, he’d have no luck at all…

Whenever the camera is on Stepan I just want to give him a hug.

When Stepan broke that 23-game scoreless streak last week, I figured he’d start scoring in bunches, but somehow his luck has gotten worse.

Old Time Hockey

Now that’s what I’m talking about!!!! Actual hatred back in the Rangers/Devils rivalry. Damn, I forget how much I missed this.

That was a big boy pants game that had the nastiness and feel of a 1990s playoff contest and I was genuinely impressed with the Rangers ability fight back against a physical Devils team whose obvious game plan was to bully the Rangers.

While the Rangers didn’t come out on top on the scoreboard, I have a sneaking suspicion that there was a lot of good vibes going around the Rangers locker room after this one.

Can you say Tanner Glass Effect?

No Look

Pavel Buchnevich with the no look, backhand dish that would make Jason Kidd blush…

Mini Recap

I refuse to get too upset over a game that had as much emotion, passion and chippiness as that one did. Tonight is everything I wish the NHL still was. Oh yeah, and if it wasn’t for Schneider, the Rangers easily walk away with two points instead of one. Again, hard to complain.

Bizarro specialty teams for the Rangers these days as the power play (goals in 4 of the last 6 games) is making up for the deficiencies of the penalty kill (goal allowed in 7 straight). When was the last time a Blueshirts fan could say that?

Love Vesey’s scrappiness. Despite not being a big guy, similar to Zuccarello, he refuses to back down when challenged.

You’d expect a player of Hayes’ stature to be more of a plodding player, but he is so God damn smooth out there. His little entry pass to Nash on the power play goal was so sweet.

When Adam Clendening was on the ice at even strength tonight the Rangers had 21 shot attempts for and just FIVE against. Good things happen when this guy is on the ice. Especially when paired with Skjei. It’s a shame he’s automatically the defenseman out when the blueline is healthy.

With Rangers fans once again outnumbering Devils fans at the Rock does tonight count as another loss on home ice?

If you thought tonight had a playoff feel to it, just wait till tomorrow vs. an Islanders team fighting for their playoff lives. Should be fun.

