The New York Rangers (23-10-1) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (20-7-5) at PPG Paints Arena tonight starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG2 Radio: ESPN 1050 AM
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Vesey-Hayes-Miller
Pirri-Lindberg-Fast
Grabner-Hrivik-Puempel
McDonagh-Girardi
Staal-Holden
Skjei-Klein
Goalie match-up:
Antti Raanta – 8-2-0, 1.69 GAA, .941 SV%, 2 SO
Matt Murray – 12-2-1, 1.84 GAA, .938 SV%, 2 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Penguins last played on Saturday, dropping a 2-1 OT loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto.
– Pittsburgh has suffered a rash of injuries lately themselves, who will be without Kris Letang, Trevor Daley and Tom Kuhnhackl.
– Dating back to the last NYR-PIT matchup on 11/23, Sidney Crosby has 15 points in his last 12 games.
– Probable starter Matt Murray is a career 1-0-0 vs. NYR, with a 1.00 GAA, .941 SV% and no shutouts.
Season Series:
Mon. 11/21 NYR 5 PIT 2
Wed. 11/23 NYR 1 PIT 6
Tue. 12/20 @ PIT
Fri. 3/31 @ MSG
Sun. 4/9 @ MSG