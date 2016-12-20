The New York Rangers (23-10-1) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (20-7-5) at PPG Paints Arena tonight starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG2 Radio: ESPN 1050 AM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Vesey-Hayes-Miller

Pirri-Lindberg-Fast

Grabner-Hrivik-Puempel

McDonagh-Girardi

Staal-Holden

Skjei-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Antti Raanta – 8-2-0, 1.69 GAA, .941 SV%, 2 SO

Matt Murray – 12-2-1, 1.84 GAA, .938 SV%, 2 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Penguins last played on Saturday, dropping a 2-1 OT loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

– Pittsburgh has suffered a rash of injuries lately themselves, who will be without Kris Letang, Trevor Daley and Tom Kuhnhackl.

– Dating back to the last NYR-PIT matchup on 11/23, Sidney Crosby has 15 points in his last 12 games.

– Probable starter Matt Murray is a career 1-0-0 vs. NYR, with a 1.00 GAA, .941 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:

Mon. 11/21 NYR 5 PIT 2

Wed. 11/23 NYR 1 PIT 6

Tue. 12/20 @ PIT

Fri. 3/31 @ MSG

Sun. 4/9 @ MSG