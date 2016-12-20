Quantcast
Game 35: Rangers @ Penguins Gameday Thread
Posted by on December 20, 2016

The New York Rangers (23-10-1) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (20-7-5) at PPG Paints Arena tonight starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG2 Radio: ESPN 1050 AM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up: 

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Vesey-Hayes-Miller
Pirri-Lindberg-Fast
Grabner-Hrivik-Puempel

McDonagh-Girardi
Staal-Holden
Skjei-Klein

Goalie match-up: 

Antti Raanta – 8-2-0, 1.69 GAA, .941 SV%, 2 SO

Matt Murray – 12-2-1, 1.84 GAA, .938 SV%, 2 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Penguins last played on Saturday, dropping a 2-1 OT loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

– Pittsburgh has suffered a rash of injuries lately themselves, who will be without Kris Letang, Trevor Daley and Tom Kuhnhackl.

– Dating back to the last NYR-PIT matchup on 11/23, Sidney Crosby has 15 points in his last 12 games.

– Probable starter Matt Murray is a career 1-0-0 vs. NYR, with a 1.00 GAA, .941 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:
Mon. 11/21 NYR 5 PIT 2
Wed. 11/23 NYR 1 PIT 6
Tue. 12/20 @ PIT
Fri. 3/31 @ MSG
Sun. 4/9 @ MSG