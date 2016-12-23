The New York Rangers (23-11-1) faceoff against the Minnesota Wild (20-8-4) at MSG tonight starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Grabner-Hayes-Miller
Vesey-Lindberg-Fast
Pirri-Hrivik-Puempel
McDonagh-Girardi
Staal-Clendening
Holden-Klein
Goalie match-up:
Henrik Lundqvist – 15-8-1, 2.34 GAA, .920 SV%, 1 SO
Darcy Kuemper – 3-2-1, 2.97 GAA, .907 SV%, 0 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Wild played last night in Montreal, defeating the Habs 4-2.
– Zach Parise will reportedly not play tonight, out with an illness.
– Eric Staal leads the way offensively with 11 goals and 15 assists this season.
– Probable starter Darcy Kuemper is a career 1-1-0 vs. NYR, with a 3.02 GAA, .880 SV% and no shutouts.
Season Series:
Fri. 12/23 @ MSG
Sat. 3/18 @ MIN