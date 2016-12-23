The New York Rangers (23-11-1) faceoff against the Minnesota Wild (20-8-4) at MSG tonight starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Grabner-Hayes-Miller

Vesey-Lindberg-Fast

Pirri-Hrivik-Puempel

McDonagh-Girardi

Staal-Clendening

Holden-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 15-8-1, 2.34 GAA, .920 SV%, 1 SO

Darcy Kuemper – 3-2-1, 2.97 GAA, .907 SV%, 0 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Wild played last night in Montreal, defeating the Habs 4-2.

– Zach Parise will reportedly not play tonight, out with an illness.

– Eric Staal leads the way offensively with 11 goals and 15 assists this season.

– Probable starter Darcy Kuemper is a career 1-1-0 vs. NYR, with a 3.02 GAA, .880 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:

Fri. 12/23 @ MSG

Sat. 3/18 @ MIN