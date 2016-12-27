The New York Rangers (23-12-1) return from the holiday break to take on the Ottawa Senators (20-11-3) at MSG tonight starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Grabner-Hayes-Miller

Vesey-Lindberg-Fast

Pirri-Hrivik-Puempel

McDonagh-Girardi

Staal-Holden

Skjei-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Antti Raanta – 8-4-0, 2.18 GAA, .926 SV%, 2 SO

Mike Condon – 8-3-2, 2.26 GAA, .922 SV%, 2 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Senators last played on Dec. 22 defeating the Anaheim Ducks by a 2-1 score in OT.

– Erik Karlsson leads all NHL defensemen with 24 assists this season.

– Derick Brassard has just 7 goals and 8 assists so far this year.

– Probable starter Mike Condon is a career 0-1-0 vs. NYR, with a 5.00 GAA, .833 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:

Sun. 11/27 NYR 0 OTT 2

Tue. 12/27 @ MSG

Sat. 4/8 @ OTT