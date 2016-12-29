The New York Rangers (24-12-1) head west to take on the Arizona Coyotes (11-19-5) at the Gila River Arena tonight starting at 9:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Grabner-Hayes-Miller
Vesey-Lindberg-Fast
Pirri-Hrivik-Puempel
McDonagh-Girardi
Staal-Holden
Skjei-Klein
Goalie match-up:
Antti Raanta – 9-4-0, 2.24 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO
Mike Smith – 7-9-4, 2.71 GAA, .924 SV%, 0 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Coyotes last played on Tuesday, falling to the Dallas Stars by a score of 3-2.
– Radim Vrbata has 5 goals in the his last 3 games vs. NYR.
– Max Domi remains out of the lineup while he recovers from hand surgery.
– Probable starter Mike Smith is a career 5-10-2 vs. NYR, with a 2.94 GAA, .901 SV% and 1 shutout.
Season Series:
Sun. 10/23 NYR 3 ARI 2
Thu. 12/29 @ ARI