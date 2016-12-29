The New York Rangers (24-12-1) head west to take on the Arizona Coyotes (11-19-5) at the Gila River Arena tonight starting at 9:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Grabner-Hayes-Miller

Vesey-Lindberg-Fast

Pirri-Hrivik-Puempel

McDonagh-Girardi

Staal-Holden

Skjei-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Antti Raanta – 9-4-0, 2.24 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO

Mike Smith – 7-9-4, 2.71 GAA, .924 SV%, 0 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Coyotes last played on Tuesday, falling to the Dallas Stars by a score of 3-2.

– Radim Vrbata has 5 goals in the his last 3 games vs. NYR.

– Max Domi remains out of the lineup while he recovers from hand surgery.

– Probable starter Mike Smith is a career 5-10-2 vs. NYR, with a 2.94 GAA, .901 SV% and 1 shutout.

Season Series:

Sun. 10/23 NYR 3 ARI 2

Thu. 12/29 @ ARI