The New York Rangers (26-12-1) return home to take on the Buffalo Sabres (13-15-8) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG, NBCSN Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Vesey-Hayes-Grabner

Miller-Lindberg-Fast

Pirri-Hrivik-Puempel

McDonagh-Klein

Staal-Holden

Skjei-Girardi

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 16-8-1, 2.45 GAA, .916 SV%, 1 SO

Anders Nilsson – 5-3-3, 2.47 GAA, .925 SV%, 1 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Sabres last played on Saturday, dropping a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins

– Buffalo has suffered some key injuries over the last week, losing Ryan O’ Reilly to an appendectomy and Johan Larsson for the rest of the season with multiple fractures in his arm.

– Since returning to the lineup, Jack Eichel has 12 points in his last 15 games.

– Probable starter Anders Nilsson is a career 2-1-0 vs. NYR, with a 3.69 GAA, .861 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:

Thu. 12/1 NYR 3 BUF 4

Tue. 1/3 @ MSG

Thu. 2/2 @ BUF