The New York Rangers (26-13-1) hit the road again to take on the Philadelphia Flyers (20-14-5) at the Wells Fargo Center tonight starting at 8:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: NBCSN Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Vesey-Hayes-Grabner

Miller-Lindberg-Fast

Pirri-Hrivik-Jensen

McDonagh-Klein

Staal-Holden

Skjei-Girardi

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 16-9-1, 2.51 GAA, .912 SV%, 1 SO

Steve Mason – 14-12-5, 2.78 GAA, .904 SV%, 0 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Flyers last played on Sunday, dropping a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

– Since the end of the 10 game winning streak, the Flyers have gone 1-4-2 in their last 7 games, scoring just 10 goals over the span.

– Wayne Simmonds leads the Flyers in goals with 17.

– Probable starter Steve Mason is a career 7-5-3 vs. NYR, with a 2.26 GAA, .929 SV% and 1 shutout.

Season Series:

Fri. 11/25 NYR 3 PHI 2

Wed. 1/4 @ PHI

Wed. 1/25 @ MSG

Sun. 4/2 @ MSG