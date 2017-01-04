The New York Rangers (26-13-1) hit the road again to take on the Philadelphia Flyers (20-14-5) at the Wells Fargo Center tonight starting at 8:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: NBCSN Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Vesey-Hayes-Grabner
Miller-Lindberg-Fast
Pirri-Hrivik-Jensen
McDonagh-Klein
Staal-Holden
Skjei-Girardi
Goalie match-up:
Henrik Lundqvist – 16-9-1, 2.51 GAA, .912 SV%, 1 SO
Steve Mason – 14-12-5, 2.78 GAA, .904 SV%, 0 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Flyers last played on Sunday, dropping a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
– Since the end of the 10 game winning streak, the Flyers have gone 1-4-2 in their last 7 games, scoring just 10 goals over the span.
– Wayne Simmonds leads the Flyers in goals with 17.
– Probable starter Steve Mason is a career 7-5-3 vs. NYR, with a 2.26 GAA, .929 SV% and 1 shutout.
Season Series:
Fri. 11/25 NYR 3 PHI 2
Wed. 1/4 @ PHI
Wed. 1/25 @ MSG
Sun. 4/2 @ MSG