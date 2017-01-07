The New York Rangers (27-13-1) faceoff against the Columbus Blue Jackets (27-6-4) at the Nationwide Arena tonight starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG 2 Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Vesey-Hayes-Grabner

Miller-Lindberg-Fast

Pirri-Hrivik-Jensen

McDonagh-Skjei

Clendening-Klein

Holden-Girardi

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 17-9-1, 2.49 GAA, .913 SV%, 1 SO

Curtis McElhinney – 2-0-2, 1.90 GAA, .939 SV%, 0 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Blue Jackets last played on Thursday, with the Capitals snapping Columbus’ 16 game winning streak with a 5-0 win.

– Cam Atkinson leads CBJ scorers with 18 goals and 20 assists this season.

– 19 year old rookie Zach Werenski is tied for second on the team with 19 assists.

– Probable starter Curtis McElhinney is a career 1-0-1 vs. NYR, with a 2.86 GAA, .917 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:

Fri. 11/18 NYR 2 CBJ 4

Sat. 1/7 @ CBJ

Tue. 1/31 @ MSG

Mon. 2/13 @ CBJ

Sun. 2/26 @ MSG