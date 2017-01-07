The New York Rangers (27-13-1) faceoff against the Columbus Blue Jackets (27-6-4) at the Nationwide Arena tonight starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG 2 Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Vesey-Hayes-Grabner
Miller-Lindberg-Fast
Pirri-Hrivik-Jensen
McDonagh-Skjei
Clendening-Klein
Holden-Girardi
Goalie match-up:
Henrik Lundqvist – 17-9-1, 2.49 GAA, .913 SV%, 1 SO
Curtis McElhinney – 2-0-2, 1.90 GAA, .939 SV%, 0 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Blue Jackets last played on Thursday, with the Capitals snapping Columbus’ 16 game winning streak with a 5-0 win.
– Cam Atkinson leads CBJ scorers with 18 goals and 20 assists this season.
– 19 year old rookie Zach Werenski is tied for second on the team with 19 assists.
– Probable starter Curtis McElhinney is a career 1-0-1 vs. NYR, with a 2.86 GAA, .917 SV% and no shutouts.
Season Series:
Fri. 11/18 NYR 2 CBJ 4
Sat. 1/7 @ CBJ
Tue. 1/31 @ MSG
Mon. 2/13 @ CBJ
Sun. 2/26 @ MSG