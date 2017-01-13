The New York Rangers (28-13-1) return to action against the Toronto Maple Leafs (18-13-8) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Grabner-Hayes-Miller

Nash-Lindberg-Vesey

Buchnevich-Pirri-Fast

McDonagh-Skjei

Holden-Girardi

Clendening-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 18-9-1, 2.55 GAA, .912 SV%, 1 SO

Frederik Andersen – 17-9-7, 2.69 GAA, .918 SV%, 1 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Maple Leafs are also coming off their bye week, last playing last Saturday where they lost to Montreal 5-3.

– Auston Matthews leads the Leafs with 21 goals and 35 points.

– Fellow rookie Mitch Marner has 22 assists this season.

— Likely starter Frederik Andersen is a career 1-1-0 vs. NYR with a 3.42 GAA, .900 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:

Fri. 1/13 @MSG

Tue. 1/19 @ Toronto

Thurs. 2/23 @ Toronto

(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)