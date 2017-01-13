The New York Rangers (28-13-1) return to action against the Toronto Maple Leafs (18-13-8) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Rangers Game Notes
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Grabner-Hayes-Miller
Nash-Lindberg-Vesey
Buchnevich-Pirri-Fast
McDonagh-Skjei
Holden-Girardi
Clendening-Klein
Goalie match-up:
Henrik Lundqvist – 18-9-1, 2.55 GAA, .912 SV%, 1 SO
Frederik Andersen – 17-9-7, 2.69 GAA, .918 SV%, 1 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Maple Leafs are also coming off their bye week, last playing last Saturday where they lost to Montreal 5-3.
– Auston Matthews leads the Leafs with 21 goals and 35 points.
– Fellow rookie Mitch Marner has 22 assists this season.
— Likely starter Frederik Andersen is a career 1-1-0 vs. NYR with a 3.42 GAA, .900 SV% and no shutouts.
Season Series:
Fri. 1/13 @MSG
Tue. 1/19 @ Toronto
Thurs. 2/23 @ Toronto
(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)