The New York Rangers (28-14-1) head to Montreal to take on the Canadiens (26-11-6) at the Bell Centre starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Grabner-Hayes-Miller

Nash-Lindberg-Vesey

Buchnevich-Pirri-Fast

McDonagh-Skjei

Holden-Girardi

Clendening-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Antti Raanta – 10-4-0, 2.29 GAA, .921 SV%, 2 SO

Carey Price – 20-7-4, 2.28 GAA, .922 SV%, 2 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Canadiens last played on Thursday losing 7-1 to Minnesota.

– Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw both return to the lineup tonight.

– Max Pacioretty leads the team with 19 goals and 35 points.

– Likely starter Carey Price is a career 12-5-1 vs. NYR with a 1.74 GAA, .943 SV% and 7 shutouts.

Season Series:

Sat. 1/14 @ Montreal

Tue. 2/21 @ MSG

Sat. 3/4 @ MSG