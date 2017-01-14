The New York Rangers (28-14-1) head to Montreal to take on the Canadiens (26-11-6) at the Bell Centre
starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Rangers Game Notes
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Grabner-Hayes-Miller
Nash-Lindberg-Vesey
Buchnevich-Pirri-Fast
McDonagh-Skjei
Holden-Girardi
Clendening-Klein
Goalie match-up:
Antti Raanta – 10-4-0, 2.29 GAA, .921 SV%, 2 SO
Carey Price – 20-7-4, 2.28 GAA, .922 SV%, 2 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Canadiens last played on Thursday losing 7-1 to Minnesota.
– Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw both return to the lineup tonight.
– Max Pacioretty leads the team with 19 goals and 35 points.
– Likely starter Carey Price is a career 12-5-1 vs. NYR with a 1.74 GAA, .943 SV% and 7 shutouts.
Season Series:
Sat. 1/14 @ Montreal
Tue. 2/21 @ MSG
Sat. 3/4 @ MSG