The New York Rangers (28-15-1) faceoff against the Dallas Stars (18-19-8) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Nash-Zibanejad-Buchnevich
Grabner-Hayes-Miller
Vesey-Pirri-Fast
McDonagh-Girardi
Holden-Clendening
Skjei-Klein
Goalie match-up:
Henrik Lundqvist – 18-11-1, 2.72 GAA, .907 SV%, 1 SO
Antti Niemi – 9-7-4, 2.98 GAA, .907 SV%, no shutouts
Opponent Notes:
– The Dallas Stars last played yesterday afternoon, losing the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 4-1.
– Serial stick breaker Jamie Benn is still pointless in 10 career games vs. NYR.
– Patrick Eaves leads the Stars with 8 power play goals.
— Likely starter Antti Niemi is a career 2-4-1 vs. NYR with a 2.56 GAA, .911 SV% and 1 SO.
Season Series:
Thurs. 12/15 NYR 2 DAL 0
Tue. 1/17 @ MSG