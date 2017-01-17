The New York Rangers (28-15-1) faceoff against the Dallas Stars (18-19-8) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Nash-Zibanejad-Buchnevich

Grabner-Hayes-Miller

Vesey-Pirri-Fast

McDonagh-Girardi

Holden-Clendening

Skjei-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 18-11-1, 2.72 GAA, .907 SV%, 1 SO

Antti Niemi – 9-7-4, 2.98 GAA, .907 SV%, no shutouts

Opponent Notes:

– The Dallas Stars last played yesterday afternoon, losing the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 4-1.

– Serial stick breaker Jamie Benn is still pointless in 10 career games vs. NYR.

– Patrick Eaves leads the Stars with 8 power play goals.

— Likely starter Antti Niemi is a career 2-4-1 vs. NYR with a 2.56 GAA, .911 SV% and 1 SO.

Season Series:

Thurs. 12/15 NYR 2 DAL 0

Tue. 1/17 @ MSG