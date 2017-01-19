The New York Rangers (28-16-1) faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafs (21-13-8) at the Air Canada Center starting at 7:30 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Nash-Zibanejad-Buchnevich
Grabner-Hayes-Miller
Vesey-Lindberg-Pirri
McDonagh-Girardi
Holden-Clendening
Skjei-Klein
Goalie match-up:
Henrik Lundqvist – 18-12-1, 2.89 GAA, .902 SV%, 1 SO
Frederick Anderson – 19-9-7, 2.68 GAA, .918 SV%, 1 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Toronto Maple Leafs last played Tuesday beating the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 4-3.
– Morgan Reilly will miss tonight’s game after suffering a lower body injury vs Sabres.
– William Nylander is tied for second on the Leafs with 20 assists this season.
— Likely starter Frederik Andersen is a career 2-1-0 vs. NYR with a 2.77 GAA, .921 SV% and no shutouts.
Season Series:
Fri. 1/13 NYR 2 TOR 4
Tue. 1/19 @ Toronto
Thurs. 2/23 @ Toronto