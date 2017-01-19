The New York Rangers (28-16-1) faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafs (21-13-8) at the Air Canada Center starting at 7:30 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Nash-Zibanejad-Buchnevich

Grabner-Hayes-Miller

Vesey-Lindberg-Pirri

McDonagh-Girardi

Holden-Clendening

Skjei-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 18-12-1, 2.89 GAA, .902 SV%, 1 SO

Frederick Anderson – 19-9-7, 2.68 GAA, .918 SV%, 1 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Toronto Maple Leafs last played Tuesday beating the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 4-3.

– Morgan Reilly will miss tonight’s game after suffering a lower body injury vs Sabres.

– William Nylander is tied for second on the Leafs with 20 assists this season.

— Likely starter Frederik Andersen is a career 2-1-0 vs. NYR with a 2.77 GAA, .921 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:

Fri. 1/13 NYR 2 TOR 4

Tue. 1/19 @ Toronto

Thurs. 2/23 @ Toronto