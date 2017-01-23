The New York Rangers (30-16-1) faceoff against the Los Angeles Kings (22-20-4) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Nash-Zibanejad-Buchnevich
Grabner-Pirri-Miller
Vesey-Lindberg-Puempel
McDonagh-Girardi
Holden-Klein
Skjei-Clendening
Goalie match-up:
Henrik Lundqvist – 20-12-1, 2.77 GAA, .904 SV%, 2 SO
Peter Budaj – 20-14-3, 2.14 GAA, .916 SV%, 4 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Los Angeles Kings last played on Saturday losing to the New York Islanders by a score of 4-2.
– Jeff Carter is second in the league in goals with 24.
– Marian Gaborik only has 9 points in 24 games since coming back from injury.
— Likely starter Peter Budaj is a career 4-1-0 vs. NYR with a 2.58 GAA, .905 SV% and 1 SO.
Season Series:
Mon. 1/23 @ MSG
Sat. 3/25 @ LAK