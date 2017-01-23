The New York Rangers (30-16-1) faceoff against the Los Angeles Kings (22-20-4) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Nash-Zibanejad-Buchnevich

Grabner-Pirri-Miller

Vesey-Lindberg-Puempel

McDonagh-Girardi

Holden-Klein

Skjei-Clendening

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 20-12-1, 2.77 GAA, .904 SV%, 2 SO

Peter Budaj – 20-14-3, 2.14 GAA, .916 SV%, 4 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Los Angeles Kings last played on Saturday losing to the New York Islanders by a score of 4-2.

– Jeff Carter is second in the league in goals with 24.

– Marian Gaborik only has 9 points in 24 games since coming back from injury.

— Likely starter Peter Budaj is a career 4-1-0 vs. NYR with a 2.58 GAA, .905 SV% and 1 SO.

Season Series:

Mon. 1/23 @ MSG

Sat. 3/25 @ LAK