The New York Rangers (31-16-1) faceoff against the Philadelphia Flyers (23-19-6) at MSG starting at 8:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: NBCSN Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Nash-Zibanejad-Buchnevich

Puempel-Miller-Grabner

Vesey-Lindberg-Pirri

McDonagh-Girardi

Holden-Klein

Skjei-Clendening

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 21-12-1, 2.75 GAA, .906 SV%, 2 SO

Steve Mason – 15-15-6, 2.92 GAA, .899 SV%, no shutouts

Opponent Notes:

– The Philadelphia Flyers last played on Sunday beating the New York Islanders in overtime 3-2.

– Michael del Zotto will miss tonight’s game with a lower body injury.

– Jakub Voracek leads the team in points (42) and assists (29).

— Likely starter Steve Mason is a career 7-6-3 vs. NYR with a 2.37 GAA, .925 SV% and 1 SO.

Season Series:

Fri. 11/25 NYR 3 PHI 2

Wed. 1/4 @ NYR 5 PHI 2

Wed. 1/25 @ MSG

Sun. 4/2 @ MSG