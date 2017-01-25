The New York Rangers (31-16-1) faceoff against the Philadelphia Flyers (23-19-6) at MSG starting at 8:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: NBCSN Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Nash-Zibanejad-Buchnevich
Puempel-Miller-Grabner
Vesey-Lindberg-Pirri
McDonagh-Girardi
Holden-Klein
Skjei-Clendening
Goalie match-up:
Henrik Lundqvist – 21-12-1, 2.75 GAA, .906 SV%, 2 SO
Steve Mason – 15-15-6, 2.92 GAA, .899 SV%, no shutouts
Opponent Notes:
– The Philadelphia Flyers last played on Sunday beating the New York Islanders in overtime 3-2.
– Michael del Zotto will miss tonight’s game with a lower body injury.
– Jakub Voracek leads the team in points (42) and assists (29).
— Likely starter Steve Mason is a career 7-6-3 vs. NYR with a 2.37 GAA, .925 SV% and 1 SO.
Season Series:
Fri. 11/25 NYR 3 PHI 2
Wed. 1/4 @ NYR 5 PHI 2
Wed. 1/25 @ MSG
Sun. 4/2 @ MSG