The New York Rangers (31-17-1) return from the All Star break to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-12-4) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG 2 Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Nash-Zibanejad-Buchnevich
Puempel-Miller-Grabner
Vesey-Pirri-Fast
McDonagh-Girardi
Staal-Holden
Skjei-Klein
Goalie match-up:
Henrik Lundqvist – 21-13-1, 2.73 GAA, .907 SV%, 2 SO
Joonas Korpisalo – 2-1-0, 3.44 GAA, .893 SV%, no shutouts
Opponent Notes:
– The Blue Jackets last played on Thursday, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Nashville Predators.
– Nick Foligno has 17 goals to go along with 22 assists this season.
– Returning all-star Cam Atkinson has 46 points in 48 games.
— Probable starter Joonas Korpisalo is a career 0-2-0 vs. NYR with a 2.56 GAA, .904 SV% and no shutouts.
Season Series:
Fri. 11/18 NYR 2 CBJ 4
Sat. 1/7 NYR 5 CBJ 4
Tue. 1/31 @ MSG
Mon. 2/13 @ CBJ
Sun. 2/26 @ MSG