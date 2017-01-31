The New York Rangers (31-17-1) return from the All Star break to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-12-4) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG 2 Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Nash-Zibanejad-Buchnevich

Puempel-Miller-Grabner

Vesey-Pirri-Fast

McDonagh-Girardi

Staal-Holden

Skjei-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 21-13-1, 2.73 GAA, .907 SV%, 2 SO

Joonas Korpisalo – 2-1-0, 3.44 GAA, .893 SV%, no shutouts

Opponent Notes:

– The Blue Jackets last played on Thursday, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Nashville Predators.

– Nick Foligno has 17 goals to go along with 22 assists this season.

– Returning all-star Cam Atkinson has 46 points in 48 games.

— Probable starter Joonas Korpisalo is a career 0-2-0 vs. NYR with a 2.56 GAA, .904 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:

Fri. 11/18 NYR 2 CBJ 4

Sat. 1/7 NYR 5 CBJ 4

Tue. 1/31 @ MSG

Mon. 2/13 @ CBJ

Sun. 2/26 @ MSG