The New York Rangers (33-18-1) take on the Anaheim Ducks (28-16-10) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Rangers Game Notes
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Zibanejad-Zuccarello
Nash-Stepan-Vesey
Miller-Hayes-Grabner
Buchnevich-Lindberg-Fast
McDonagh-Girardi
Clendening-Holden
Skjei-Klein
Goalie match-up:
Henrik Lundqvist – 23-13-1, 2.74 GAA, .907 SV%, 2 SO
John Gibson – 20-12-8, 2.27 GAA, .921 SV%, 3 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Anaheim Ducks last played on Saturday, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout.
– Defenseman Sami Vatanen is expected to miss his second straight game with a lower body injury.
– Rickard Rakell leads the Ducks with 21 goals.
— Probable starter John Gibson is a career 0-1-1 vs. NYR with a 3.15 GAA, .866 SV% and no shutouts.
Season Series:
Tues. 2/7 @ MSG
Sun. 3/26 @ ANA