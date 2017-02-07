The New York Rangers (33-18-1) take on the Anaheim Ducks (28-16-10) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Zibanejad-Zuccarello

Nash-Stepan-Vesey

Miller-Hayes-Grabner

Buchnevich-Lindberg-Fast

McDonagh-Girardi

Clendening-Holden

Skjei-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 23-13-1, 2.74 GAA, .907 SV%, 2 SO

John Gibson – 20-12-8, 2.27 GAA, .921 SV%, 3 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Anaheim Ducks last played on Saturday, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout.

– Defenseman Sami Vatanen is expected to miss his second straight game with a lower body injury.

– Rickard Rakell leads the Ducks with 21 goals.

— Probable starter John Gibson is a career 0-1-1 vs. NYR with a 3.15 GAA, .866 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:

Tues. 2/7 @ MSG

Sun. 3/26 @ ANA