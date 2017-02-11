The New York Rangers (35-18-1) take on the Colorado Avalanche (15-34-2) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Zibanejad-Zuccarello

Nash-Stepan-Vesey

Miller-Hayes-Grabner

Buchnevich-Lindberg-Fast

McDonagh-Holden

Clendening-Staal

Skjei-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 25-13-1, 2.70 GAA, .911 SV%, 2 SO

Calvin Pickard – 9-15-1, 2.93 GAA, .906 SV%, 2 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Colorado Avalanche last played on Thursday, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

– Nathan Mackinnon leads the Avalanche in points (37) and assists (25).

– Regular starting goalie Seymon Varlamov is out for the remainder of the season with a hip injury.

— Probable starter Calvin Pickard is a career 0-1-0 vs. NYR with a 6.00 GAA, .838 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:

Sat. 12/31 NYR 6 COL 2

Sat. 2/11 @ MSG