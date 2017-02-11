The New York Rangers (35-18-1) take on the Colorado Avalanche (15-34-2) at MSG starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Rangers Game Notes
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Zibanejad-Zuccarello
Nash-Stepan-Vesey
Miller-Hayes-Grabner
Buchnevich-Lindberg-Fast
McDonagh-Holden
Clendening-Staal
Skjei-Klein
Goalie match-up:
Henrik Lundqvist – 25-13-1, 2.70 GAA, .911 SV%, 2 SO
Calvin Pickard – 9-15-1, 2.93 GAA, .906 SV%, 2 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Colorado Avalanche last played on Thursday, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
– Nathan Mackinnon leads the Avalanche in points (37) and assists (25).
– Regular starting goalie Seymon Varlamov is out for the remainder of the season with a hip injury.
— Probable starter Calvin Pickard is a career 0-1-0 vs. NYR with a 6.00 GAA, .838 SV% and no shutouts.
Season Series:
Sat. 12/31 NYR 6 COL 2
Sat. 2/11 @ MSG