The New York Rangers (36-18-1) faceoff against the Columbus Blue Jackets (35-14-5) at Nationwide Arena tonight starting at 7:30 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Nash-Zibanejad-Buchnevich

Miller-Hayes-Grabner

Vesey-Lindberg-Fast

McDonagh-Girardi

Holden-Staal

Skjei-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Antti Raanta – 10-5-0 2.35 GAA, .918 SV%, 2 SO

Sergei Bobrovsky – 30-11-3, 2.17 GAA, .926 SV%, 3 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Blue Jackets last played on Saturday beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1.

– Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets in goals (27) and points (49).

– Defenseman David Savard returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing 8 of the last 9 games with back spasms.

– Probable starter Sergei Bobrovsky is a career 4-8-2 vs. NYR, with a 2.93 GAA, .904 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:

Fri. 11/18 NYR 2 CBJ 4

Sat. 1/7 NYR 5 CBJ 4

Tue. 1/31 NYR 4 CBJ 6

Mon. 2/13 @ CBJ

Sun. 2/26 @ MSG