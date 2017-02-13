The New York Rangers (36-18-1) faceoff against the Columbus Blue Jackets (35-14-5) at Nationwide Arena tonight starting at 7:30 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Nash-Zibanejad-Buchnevich
Miller-Hayes-Grabner
Vesey-Lindberg-Fast
McDonagh-Girardi
Holden-Staal
Skjei-Klein
Goalie match-up:
Antti Raanta – 10-5-0 2.35 GAA, .918 SV%, 2 SO
Sergei Bobrovsky – 30-11-3, 2.17 GAA, .926 SV%, 3 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Blue Jackets last played on Saturday beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1.
– Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets in goals (27) and points (49).
– Defenseman David Savard returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing 8 of the last 9 games with back spasms.
– Probable starter Sergei Bobrovsky is a career 4-8-2 vs. NYR, with a 2.93 GAA, .904 SV% and no shutouts.
Season Series:
Fri. 11/18 NYR 2 CBJ 4
Sat. 1/7 NYR 5 CBJ 4
Tue. 1/31 NYR 4 CBJ 6
Mon. 2/13 @ CBJ
Sun. 2/26 @ MSG