The New York Rangers (37-18-1) faceoff against the New York Islanders (25-20-10) at Barclay’s Center tonight starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.
TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM
Rangers Game Notes
Probable line-up:
Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello
Nash-Zibanejad-Vesey
Miller-Hayes-Grabner
Puempel-Lindberg-Fast
McDonagh-Girardi
Holden-Staal
Skjei-Klein
Goalie match-up:
Henrik Lundqvist – 26-13-1 2.68 GAA, .911 SV%, 2 SO
Thomas Greiss – 17-9-3, 2.42 GAA, .922 SV%, 2 SO
Opponent Notes:
– The Islanders last played on Tuesday losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-1.
– Cal Clutterbuck will miss the game with a lower body injury.
– Josh Bailey leads the team in assists with 27.
– Probable starter Thomas Greiss is a career 1-0-1 vs. NYR, with a 2.31 GAA, .933 SV% and no shutouts.
Season Series:
Thu. 10/13 NYR 5 NYI 3
Tue. 12/6 NYR 2 NYI 4
Thu. 2/16 @ NYI
Wed. 3/22 @MSG