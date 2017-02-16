The New York Rangers (37-18-1) faceoff against the New York Islanders (25-20-10) at Barclay’s Center tonight starting at 7:00 pm. For a preview, click here.

TV: MSG Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

Rangers Game Notes

Probable line-up:

Kreider-Stepan-Zuccarello

Nash-Zibanejad-Vesey

Miller-Hayes-Grabner

Puempel-Lindberg-Fast

McDonagh-Girardi

Holden-Staal

Skjei-Klein

Goalie match-up:

Henrik Lundqvist – 26-13-1 2.68 GAA, .911 SV%, 2 SO

Thomas Greiss – 17-9-3, 2.42 GAA, .922 SV%, 2 SO

Opponent Notes:

– The Islanders last played on Tuesday losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-1.

– Cal Clutterbuck will miss the game with a lower body injury.

– Josh Bailey leads the team in assists with 27.

– Probable starter Thomas Greiss is a career 1-0-1 vs. NYR, with a 2.31 GAA, .933 SV% and no shutouts.

Season Series:

Thu. 10/13 NYR 5 NYI 3

Tue. 12/6 NYR 2 NYI 4

Thu. 2/16 @ NYI

Wed. 3/22 @MSG