The New York Rangers defeated the Detroit Red Wings in overtime by a score of 1-0 in their second to last visit to Joe Louis Arena. For a box score, click here.

For those who missed the game, here’s what you missed:

Nothing.

Seriously, you were lucky to miss the game if you did. Sure there were a couple of chances in the first period for both teams but it became a choppy snoozer as the game went on. There was a combined 40 shots (21-19 Red Wings), a handful of power kills for both sides and honestly nothing to really mention other than this happening two minutes into overtime:

Not surprised Zuccarello passed but it was a perfect pass to Miller who, as Pierre McGuire said, wasn’t going to miss from there.

After the game Vigneault and the players complained about the ice at JLA (which is probably one of the reasons the Wings are getting a new arena next season). That said, should anyone be surprised the Rangers and Red Wings combined for a 1-0 overtime game? Of course not. Happens all the time. And doesn’t matter who is in net, although it’s usually Lundqvist for the Rangers. Tonight it was rookie Jared Coreau for the Wings. The first meeting between the teams last season ended the same way with Jimmy Howard in net. Although if I remember correctly, that game was a lot more entertaining.

The only bad news was Kevin Hayes suffered a lower body injury in the second period and missed the third period. There was no additional news after the game other than this:

Caught glimpse of Hayes in locker room, limping stiffly with brace on left knee/leg — Steve Zipay (@stevezipay) January 22, 2017

That doesn’t sound great but Zipay did add later on that he didn’t look like he was in pain so hopefully nothing major. My guess is he doesn’t play tomorrow and probably not on Wednesday as then it’s the all star break so he’ll have a week off. Fingers crossed that’s all he needs.

Otherwise, not much to add. Two points are two points so whether you watched the game or just see a random two points added to the Rangers in the standings, they still got what they needed. And even better news is Henrik Lundqvist had his second straight good game. I said after the mess against Dallas last week, Lundqvist needed to get away. That two road games that he had to play could be the best medicine. Looks like they were. Here’s to hoping he continues that when the team comes back home Monday to faceoff against the Los Angeles Kings.

(Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)