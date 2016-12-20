Who does Nash think he is… Gaborik?

But really, in a season that’s been littered with far too many injuries as it is, losing Nash for any length of time is a pretty significant blow. Luckily for the Rangers, they only play twice in the next 7 days so losing him now isn’t too bad, but if he still isn’t back by before we flip the calendar to 2017, it’s cause for concern.

What’s worse here is Nash has easily been the Rangers best player (besides Lundqvist) since he returned for the road trip last Thursday. Losing him makes the Rangers that much easier to defend.

With the holiday roster freeze in place for the next week, the Rangers are a bit limited to what they can do. The team didn’t call up anyone from Hartford last night so there is some optimism that Nash’s injury isn’t too severe.