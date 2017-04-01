The New York Rangers (46-26-6) lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins (47-19-11) by the score of 4-3, in a shootout. For a box score, click here.

3 Stars

1st Star – Fans of goaltending. (Sensational on both ends)

2nd Star – 3rd Period Scoring (Rangers are now second in the league with 97 third period goals after two more tonight)

3rd Star – Not having to play the Penguins in the 1st round. (Pens were playing with half their team and the Rangers still couldn’t beat them)

Post Game Cocktail Recommendation

As more and more die hard Rangers fans are priced out of attending home games, the World’s Most Famous Arena has resembled more of a tomb than a hockey area. Especially during this 8-game home losing streak. However, that wasn’t the case after Kreider’s game tying goal in the dying seconds of the third period when the Blueshirt Faithful went insane. So, in honor of the home crowd being energized tonight, let’s drink a Corpse Reviver.

Gif of the Game

Good to see the 1970-71 season Vezina Trophy winning tandem of Eddie Giacomin and Gilles Villemure back at MSG tonight.

Hammerin’ Hank

It’s been a slog for Henrik Lundqvist in his first two games back off the disabled list, but tonight, despite giving up a goal from behind the goal line (F’n Crosby), it was vintage King…





While the third period comeback was nice, more important was Lundqvist returning to form. With the Rangers all but clinching the 1st Wild Card, these final games of the season are virtually meaningless except to allow Hank to shake off some rust headed into the postseason. I’d say mission accomplished tonight.

One potential concern is whether Lundqvist was injured on this play in the final minute of overtime…

The Penguins scored on both of their shootout attempts, with Lundqvist barely moving on Crosby’s game winner. Something to keep an eye on.

Grab-No

It looks like Stepan’s goal scoring woes of last month have officially rubbed off on Grabner…

There’s no way this isn’t in Grabner’s head right now. Sure, every player goes through goal scoring droughts, but the amount of Grade A scoring chances Grabner hasn’t been able to convert recently is absurd.

I Know I’m Supposed To Hate Crosby But…

Sidney Crosby constantly undermines his greatness with cheap shots, diving and whining (see here), but tonight, tonight, his full repertoire of skill was on display…F’n asshole.

First Crosby proves he’s not just a goal scorer with this ridiculous dime…

Then he busts out a below the goal line snipe…

And finally, he breaks our hearts with this slick shootout winner…

Trust me, I hate the guy, but at the same time, I’m going to acknowledge greatness when I see it.

Although, I wouldn’t have minded seeing Lundqvist do this to Crosby again…

Since I’m feeling a little dirty after praising Crosby, I’m just going to post this to make myself feel better…

Mini Recap

This is a real tough game to analyze. Sure, I love the resiliency to at least gain a point, but the Penguins were playing without half their starting defense including Letang as well as without Malkin and Hagelin. And the Rangers still lost. All I have to say is thank God the Rangers are crossing over into the Atlantic Division in the postseason.

To make myself feel better, I’m just going to pretend the Rangers players are purposely losing at home in protest of real fans being priced out of buying tickets.

Assuming the Buchnevich turnover on the Penguins third goal isn’t going to benefit him when AV is deciding on his Game 1 lineup.

I can’t say it enough, I love Rick Nash’s game this season. If Lundqvist is Lundqvist and Nash can consistently drive to the net, the Rangers could be dangerous this postseason.

Although, the X-factor remains the defense. If the defense is merely competent in the playoffs, they will go far. I actually thought, despite not having McDonagh in the lineup, the defense had a decent game tonight.

The power play continues to keep the Rangers in games. Wait, what?!?!?!

Did anyone else have flashbacks to Callahan breaking his leg blocking a Chara shot right before the start of the 2010-11 playoffs after watching Stepan do this…

After the Rangers clinched a playoff spot in San Jose, AV mistakenly mentioned that they needed one more point to clinch at least the 1st Wild Card, but in fact they needed two points. So after tonight’s loser’s point, they now need just one point to clinch that coveted spot.

Remember to follow me on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram or e-mail me at nyrfan94@yahoo.com.