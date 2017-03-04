The New York Rangers (41-21-2) defeated the Boston Bruins (33-25-6) by the score of 2-1. For a box score, click here.
3 Stars
1st Star – Boston Bruins logo (For causing Lundqvist to somehow bring his game to an even higher level)
Post Game Cocktail Recommendation
Gif of the Game
Early & Often
First Game Jitters
Just Sit & Marvel
Every Rangers fan after watching that goal…
Vigneault The Genius
AV is an absolute genius for sending Buchnevich…onto a line with top 6 talent tonight. While I’m sure the three point game in Hartford Wednesday night was nice for his confidence, I really don’t think you can point to it as the main cause for his ridiculous top shelf snipe.
Even when Grabner returns from injury, Vigneault needs to find a way to keep Buchnevich in the Top 9. His talents are absolutely wasted on the fourth line.
Mini Recap
- On Tuesday, the Rangers play one of their best first periods of the season against the Capitals and lose. Now tonight, they play one of their worst and win. Got it.
- With the Bruins winning 7 of 8 coming into the game, you knew they’d come out firing on all cylinders. Thankfully the Rangers came prepared with a bag of Lundqvist sugar to pour in Boston’s gas tank.
- The Rangers had a tough time producing clean defensive zone exits in the first period which caused their transition game to be non-existent. Vigneault seemed to make some adjustments during the first intermission (shocking, I know), but they were never really able to establish their speed tonight.
- Unfortunately, this isn’t a problem exclusive to tonight. This is the 7th time in 8 games the Rangers haven’t been able to crack the two goal barrier. It seems as if teams are figuring out how to slow down the Blueshirts speed game. If opponent’s are clogging the neutral zone, the Rangers need to start dumping and chasing. I’m just not sure they have the personnel to grind out goals with a tough forecheck and bodies going to the front of the net.
- Is it me or has Staal/Holden been on the ice for every goal against this last week? If they keep it up, they’re going to make what should be a difficult decision for Vigneault on defense, once Klein and Girardi return, very easy.
- After allowing a power play goal against in 5 of their last 6 games, the man down units came up with two big kills tonight. Maybe Fast was the weak link. I kid, I kid.
- The Rangers power play is now 3 for their last 52.
- Derek Stepan’s goalless streak is now at…
- Look, I’ll never turn down two points, especially with the injuries the Rangers are dealing with. Unless of course it means two points closer to the #3 seed in the Metro Division. Hey wait!
