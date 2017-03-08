The New York Rangers (43-22-2) defeated the Florida Panthers (29-25-11) by the score of 5-2. For a box score, click here.

3 Stars

1st Star – Alain Vigneault (For his calculated risk re-calling Glass and Kampfer)

2nd Star – Tanner Glass Fan Club (A Red Letter Day in our history)

3rd Star – Dylan McIlrath (Looks like drafting him in the first round has finally paid off as Kampfer was the Rangers return in the McIlrath to Florida trade)

Gif of the Game

Why do I love hockey? Because players receive a bigger reception at the bench for blocking a shot than scoring a goal…

Glorious Glass

He can’t drive possession they say (52% 5-on-5 CF). He can’t help the offense they say (1g, 1a). He won’t provide a spark they say (two straight victories).

I’m not sure what was more insane, that Tanner Glass was a fight away from a Gordie Howe hat trick or that it was not fighting that prevented him from completing it.

While I expected Glass to provide a spark through his physical play, I’ve got to be honest, I never in my wildest dreams expected this…

And it wasn’t just Glass’ scoring prowess tonight, he had an impact all over the ice. While he was credited with an assist on Holden’s goal, his screen of Reimer was far more influential…

And this play late in the third period pretty much personifies why his teammates seem to adore him…

For all the doubters out there here’s a little Broadway Hat Crying Jordan (via @PreachingSense)…

These are the type of moments you live for as a sports fan. What’s more inspirational than an underdog overcoming all odds? There’s no diminishing how cool of an accomplishment this was, so please don’t.

Historic Hank

On the night Henrik Lundqvist became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn 30 or more wins in 11 of his first 12 season (would have been 12 for 12 if not for the lockout), he put on one hell of a show…

And the night wouldn’t be complete without a Lundqvist header for good measure…

When the game was over I was actually shocked to see the shot total on Lundqvist was so high (45). While I knew he was making a ton of saves on Grade A chances, I didn’t realize the enormity of his impact on the game. I guess after watching him all these years, I should have known better.

Kampfer’s Impact

To be honest, Steve Kampfer’s success has been more of a pleasant surprise than Glass’. When it was announced that Kampfer was going to be replacing the offensively minded Clendening on the blueline, let’s just say I wasn’t thrilled. Sure, Clendo has his flaws in the defensive end (as does 75% of the Rangers backend), but at least he provides some much needed offense. Give AV credit, however, as Kampfer has looked real steady in all three games he’s played in this season while providing some snarl…

And some unexpected offense…

Poor Stepan

The poor guy is wide open on the door step with the end of not only his but the power play’s scoring drought on his stick and he shanks it wide….

Meanwhile, his scoreless streak has now hit…

While the power play is in a 3-for-59 tailspin. That’s got to be some kid of record in futility. Yikes.

Mini Recap

So the Rangers are able to grind out a victory in Tampa and then throttle the Panthers with their speed. It’s funny what a little diversity to the lineup will do.

I was real impressed with the Rangers stamina to start the game after playing such a grueling contest in Tampa the night before. If you didn’t know any better you would have thought the Panthers were on the back end of two straight as they offered no resistance on the Rangers defensive zone exits which led to breakaway after breakaway.

How about this comparison:

Brady Skjei: 3g, 28a for $925K per year

Keith Yandle: 3g, 29a for $6.35M per year

Plus Skjei had another ridiculous outlet pass that led to a Hayes breakaway goal.

Maybe the Rangers should start wearing the road Whites at MSG to change up their hard luck on home ice as the Rangers now lead the league with 24 road victories.

After running through a gauntlet of elite goaltending of late, it was nice to see the Rangers take advantage of a second tier backstop in Reimer tonight.

The Tanner Glass Effect is in full…err…effect as the Rangers go for three straight in Carolina on Thursday night.

