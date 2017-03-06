Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NY Rangers Blog
Rangers @ Lightning (Game 66) – Open Thread
Posted by on March 6, 2017

The New York Rangers (41-22-2) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (30-26-8) tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Lineup News

Memory Lane

In one of the most memorable moments in Rangers history, Artem Anisimov snipes Lightning goaltender Mathieu Garon AFTER his goal:

Since I know you guys hate the Facebook comments, I setup a message board/forum where you’re able to post gifs, videos and pics. Here is the open thread I started for tonight’s game: http://forum.nyrangersblog.com/t63309366/rangers-lightning-game-66-open-thread/