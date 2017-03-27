According to Steve Zipay at Newsday, the Rangers have signed University of Minnesota free agent Vinni Lettieri to an entry level contract.

Lettieri is expected to join the Hartford Wolfpack on Tuesday.

The 5′ 10′ 187lb right handed forward just completed a breakout senior season with the Golden Gophers in which he put up 19g, 18a in 36 games after scoring just 18 goals combined in his first three years. Lettieri also scored in Minnesota’s first round loss to Notre Dame in this year’s NCAA tournament.

The Minnesota native, who was teammates with Brady Skjei his freshman & sophomore years, has previously attended Rangers rookie camps and was apparently lobbied hard by both Skjei and Derek Stepan to sign with the Rangers.

Here’s some video…

With Lettieri’s small stature, the Rangers would be smart to hook him up with some one-on-one time with Zuccarello, who knows a thing or two about overcoming his size limitations to succeed in the NHL.

The Rangers also recently signed Bowling Green State free agent goaltender Chris Nell to a entry level contract as well. Nell is coming off an absolutely excrutiating double overtime loss in the WHCA Final to Michigan Tech in which he gave up the winning goal…

And became a part of this amazing gif of the game winner…

This is one of the most amazing sports GIFs I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/ycSXQJ7V5K — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 20, 2017

