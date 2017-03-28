Penn State sophomore defenseman Vince Pedrie announced on Facebook that he will be foregoing his final two years at Happy Valley to join the Rangers organization on an entry level contract.

The 23-year old, 6′ 0″, 194lb Minnesota native has compiled 16g, 32a in just 71 NCAA games and landed first team All Big 10 honors this season for his accomplishments including leading all Big 10 defensemen in goals with 8. His 30 points in 39 games this year was a Penn State defenseman record.

The left-hander (what else is new) was on Penn State’s top defensive pairing, played on the top penalty unit and usually stationed himself along the right faceoff dot, where he scored a number of his 16 career goals.

Here’s literally the worst highlight tape in the history of athletics to give you an idea of Pedrie’s skill set…

Looks like the success of Ryan McDonagh, Derek Stepan and Brady Skjei is having an influence on the Rangers decision making as they continue to stockpile Minnesota prospects.

Seriously, get this kid in a room with McDonagh and Skjei immediately, so he can pick their brains.

Not sure what kind of Jedi mind trick Jeff Gorton has over NCAA players, but he’s pretty much able to sign ALL OF THEM…

