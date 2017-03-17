Posted byon
The New York Rangers (44-24-2) host the Florida Panthers (30-28-11) tonight at 7:00 p.m.
Lineup News
Memory Lane
One of my favorite all time regular season games was on St. Patrick’s Day 2007, when a young Ryan Callahan scored his first two NHL goals against the Boston Bruins with help from his linemates Brendan Shanahan and Sean Avery.
I changed up the comment section below, so get after it and Let’s Go Rangers!!!!
Remember to follow me on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram or e-mail me at nyrfan94@yahoo.com.
2 thoughts on “Rangers vs. Panthers (Game 71) – Open Thread”
Girardi wearing 46. Cally with 43. Those were the days.
LikeLike
That was the beginning of this great Rangers run of playoff appearances.
LikeLike