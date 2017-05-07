Posted byon
The New York Rangers lost to the Ottawa Senators by the score of 5-4 in overtime of Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semi-Final match-up. Ottawa leads the series 3-2. For a box score, click here.
3 Goats
1st Goat – 3 p.m. starts (I blame the early faceoff for the collapses)
2nd Goat – A Rangers two-goal lead in the postseason (The most dangerous lead in hockey)
3rd Goat – Puck luck (bad bounces on both game tying and winning goals)
Post Game Cocktail Recommendation
I feel like we’ve done this before. If you agree, grab yourself a cold Deja Vu.
I Got Nothing
Rangers personnel for game tying goal:
Hope
