Senators 5, Rangers 4, OT (Sens 3-2)
Posted by on May 7, 2017

The New York Rangers lost to the Ottawa Senators by the score of 5-4 in overtime of Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semi-Final match-up. Ottawa leads the series 3-2. For a box score, click here.

3 Goats

1st Goat – 3 p.m. starts (I blame the early faceoff for the collapses)

2nd Goat – A Rangers two-goal lead in the postseason (The most dangerous lead in hockey)

3rd Goat – Puck luck (bad bounces on both game tying and winning goals)

Post Game Cocktail Recommendation

I feel like we’ve done this before. If you agree, grab yourself a cold Deja Vu.

I Got Nothing

Rangers personnel for game tying goal:

Hope

 

