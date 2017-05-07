The New York Rangers lost to the Ottawa Senators by the score of 5-4 in overtime of Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semi-Final match-up. Ottawa leads the series 3-2. For a box score, click here.

3 Goats

1st Goat – 3 p.m. starts (I blame the early faceoff for the collapses)

2nd Goat – A Rangers two-goal lead in the postseason (The most dangerous lead in hockey)

3rd Goat – Puck luck (bad bounces on both game tying and winning goals)

Post Game Cocktail Recommendation

I feel like we’ve done this before. If you agree, grab yourself a cold Deja Vu.

I Got Nothing

NYR have led for 179:52; OTT for 13:10. NYR 1st goal in every game, 18-15 edge in goals,4-1 in special teams goals. NYR trailing series 3-2. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 7, 2017

Stepan tells Lundqvist to chill. Neat. pic.twitter.com/eYS4yWkUVv — Sean Tierney (@ChartingHockey) May 6, 2017

.@NYRangers, somehow, may not have known @Senators pulled Craig Anderson before giving up game-tying goal https://t.co/wDtkinBcWL pic.twitter.com/pg39IqIxHY — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) May 7, 2017

Tanner Glass taking up permanent residency on Guy Boucher's temporal lobe — Travis Yost (@travisyost) May 6, 2017

Rangers personnel for game tying goal:

Zucc-Stepan-Glass, Staal-Smith. AV has a lot of questions to answer. — Dave Shapiro (@BlueSeatBlogs) May 6, 2017

Don't think goals matter? Ottawa about to go ahead 3-2 in the series despite Craig Anderson sporting a GAA above 3.30 and a SP below .890. — Gone Golfing….. (@CJ_Casselman) May 6, 2017

Boucher on Neil: "He did a terrific job." He didn't play after negating PP at 3:13 of 2nd. Boucher credited Neil's inspiration as big help. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 6, 2017

Hope

Since the 2012 playoffs, NYR are 15-5 facing elimination & Lundqvist has a 1.74 GAA, .945 Sv%, 2 SHO. Courtesy Mike Rappaport, NYR PR. — Rick Carpiniello (@RickCarpiniello) May 7, 2017

Remember to follow me on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram or e-mail me at nyrfan94@yahoo.com.