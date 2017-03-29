The New York Rangers (46-26-5) lost to the San Jose Sharks (43-26-7) by the score of 5-4, in overtime. For a box score, click here.

3 Stars

1st Star – The Playoffs (Best postseason tournament in all of sports. Can’t wait!)

2nd Star – Current Rangers Run (7 straight seasons in the playoffs, 11 in 12 years)

3rd Star – No more West Coast trips this season (Except for the Stanley Cup Final)

Post Game Cocktail Recommendation

That’s obviously not how you want to get into the posteason and the Rangers haven’t won anything yet, but after going through the dark years of 1997-2005, every Rangers fan should appreciate and celebrate when their team qualifies for the “real” season. So uncork some bubbly and let’s get ready for a wild ride!

Lundqvist Needs To Be Better

No need to break down Lundqvist’s less than stellar performance. You know he needs to be better. I know he needs to be better. And boy does Lundqvist himself know he needs to better. Check out his post game reaction…

Maybe AV should put Lundqvist on the 4th line to get him going the way he did with Miller.

Net Front Presence, What Net Front Presence

Obviously, Lundqvist struggled last night, but it wasn’t like he was getting help from his teammates who rolled out the welcome mat for the Sharks players in front of the net…

Jesus, get some balls, guys.

And this isn’t just on the defensemen. Lots of forwards standing around watching Sharks playes in front of the net as well.

Confidence Is The Game

Remember last week when Stepan couldn’t hit the side of a barn? Yeah, not so much anymore…

No way he has the confidence to pull off the skate to stick move even a couple games ago. Amazing what a few goals will do.

Now if we can only get Grabner feeling good about himself again.

Mini Recap

Roller coaster ride of a game. Lots of ebbs and flows. Not a very consistant effort from the Blueshirts. But as has been the case all season, a strong third period gave them the lead. Unfortunately Lundqvist and the defense couldn’t lock it down.

Not sure I’ve ever seen a player react so positively to “tough love” than JT Miller, who was playing with a purpose last night. Both goals were absolute snipes…

Getting a bit of Jekyll and Hyde from the Rangers power play as it continues to produce, but are suddenly bleeding short-handed goals against.

Speaking of short-handed, the Rangers have now allowed power play goals in 10 of 11 games.

You’d have to think the defensive personnel we witnessed last night will be in the Game 1 line-up. Which after their performance in San Jose, should be very worrisome.

Vesey has just one goal in his last 20 games, while having a team worst 5-on-5 CF of 26% last night. He may need a couple of games off to rest up for the playoffs.

I know of a pretty good Russian rookie who could potentially take his place.

The Rangers went out West looking to get a check mark next to their name, and, while it wasn’t always pretty, mission accomplished. And isn’t that all that really matters? Rangers need just one more point to clinch the 1st Wild Card and a date with the Atlantic Division winner in the first round of the playoffs.

Remember to follow me on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram or e-mail me at nyrfan94@yahoo.com.