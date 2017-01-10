According to the Rangers website, the last time the team will wear their dark blue “heritage” jerseys this season will be against the Penguins on March 31st. It’s possible that is the last time we see them on the ice as there was a rumor yesterday that when Adidas becomes the maker of NHL jerseys next season, they will be getting rid of all teams’ third jerseys.

Per Michael Russo of the Star Tribune:

Multiple sources tell the Star Tribune that all NHL teams will be permitted to have only home and road jerseys next season as Adidas takes over for Reebok as the official outfitter of NHL uniforms. There will be no third jerseys, in order to make the initial implementation of new sweaters easier.

To be fair, Adidas needs to make at least 62 jerseys (two for every team) so I understand trying to keep it simple the first year. That said, they’ve had more time to prepare for this than Las Vegas is going to have to put a product on the ice for an actual game so it’s a little strange to me that they wouldn’t be able to do it. Of course this also gives them the chance to market new ones for everyone a year or two from now.

Assuming that report is accurate, as Russo is one of the most reliable sources in the NHL, that means no more dark blue for the Rangers. Personally, I happen to like the road white and home blues so in most cases would be okay with this. But the heritage jersey was an exception for me. I actually didn’t want to like it. Then I saw it….and bought it later in the season. It’s the only alternate jersey I’ve ever owned. Something about the darker colors with the little nods to the franchise (retired numbers inside, year of creation on the collar) drew me to it and while my camera hates taking pictures of them, I think they look sharp on the ice and would miss them if they were gone.

Of course if it comes down to keeping the home blues or making the heritage jersey they’re regular home jersey (as some teams are thought to be doing with their third jerseys), there really isn’t a choice. It would just be a shame if it came to that.

Although if this does happen, there is one positive as many have mentioned. We would never have to see those hideous black Islanders jerseys again…

(Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)