The Boca Raton Bowl promises to be an exciting offensive showcase, featuring two of the best passing attacks in college football this year. Both teams are coming off huge wins with WKU winning the CUSA Championship and avenging and earlier season defeat against Louisiana Tech. For Memphis, they upset #20 Houston in their last win of the season with a last-minute game-winning touchdown.

By: Daniel Griffin and Eric Galko

Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers

Taywan Taylor, WR, WKU, 6’1″, 195, #2

A tremendous deep threat with finishing ability as a receiver downfield, Taylor’s speed stood out on tape in his 194 yard performance in the CUSA Championship Game. He’s able to use a good combination of shiftiness, speed and acceleration to gain separation as he works on the perimeter and downfield, and has subtle hand movements to separate during his route tree. He offers soft hands, reeling in numerous tough catches with ease, but also thrives after catch on short-area throws. He’ll be at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama wiht his teammate Forrest Lamp.

Forrest Lamp, LT, WKU, 6’4″, 300, 76

The team’s starting left tackle and also a Senior Bowl invite like Taylor, Lamp has gotten plenty of praise during his senior year for great on-the-move blocking ability, finishing strength away from his frame and the movement skills to potentially stay outside at tackle in the NFL despite being a sub-6’5 offensive tackle. Memphis’ strong defense and multiple pass-rush looks should test him a bit, but NFL teams are hoping he’s this year’s Ty Sambralio and earns top-two round grades from NFL teams.



Anthony Wales, RB, WKU, 5’10, 195, #20

Wales was a workhorse in the CUSA Championship Game. He churned out 209 yards on 36 carries (adding another 53 yards on five receptions) and totaling five touchdowns (four rushing/one receiving). He displayed good vision and had some very nice cuts. He is a strong runner, constantly keeping his legs moving after contact. Seems to lack game-breaking speed however.

Other Players

Max Halpin, C, WKU, 6’3″, 295, #70

Darrell Williams, RT, 6’6″, 310, #62

Nicholas Norris, WR, WKU, 5’9″, 175, #15

Shaquille Johnson, TE, WKU, 6’4″, 235, #18

Keith Brown, ILB, WKU, 6’1″, 240, #72

Omarius Bryant, DT, WKU, 6’3″, 310, #9

Nick Dawson-Brents, DE, WKU, 6’3″, 275, #12

Branden Leston, FS, WKU, 6’3″, 205, #31

Memphis Tigers

Anthony Miller (JR), WR, Memphis, 5’10”, 190, #3

Memphi’s Anthony Miller is actually similar to WKU’s Taylor in that he displays very good shiftiness and has speed to burn, but doesn’t separate with nearly the explosiveness that Taylor does. He has very reliable hands, hauling in almost every ball thrown his way, totaling 15 receptions against a stout Cougars defense, including the game-winning touchdown. Miller displays good toughness, taking some big hits and holding onto the ball in traffic. He’ll need to be productive once again to help outscore WKU.

Riley Ferguson (JR), QB, Memphis, 6’4″, 190, #4

Ferguson has a quick release and can get the ball out with plenty of arm talent. He runs the fast-paced, high-tempo Memphis offense efficiently, and is able to improvise at a very high level not unlike Paxton Lynch a year ago. He’s shown the ability to go through his progressions and look off defenders but still needs some work on decision making, particularly across his body. He is an above-average athlete who was able to navigate the pocket well at times and can pick up first downs with his feet when necessary. He keeps his eyes downfield looking for the pass when extending the play with his feet, and will need to do so again to sustain drives vs. Western Kentucky

Jake Elliot, K, Memphis, 5’10”, 165, #46

One of the country’s better kickers, Elliot received a Senior Bowl invite this year and will be in line to be one of the few kickers considered for a draft choice. He was 9-10 from 40-49 this year and has one field goal made over 50 yards, but really impresses with his 60 touchbacks this year off kickoff.

Arthur Maulet, CB, Memphis, 5’10”, 190, #8

Maulet has emerged as one of the country’s better cover cornerbacks, opening up with great fluidity, staying physical throughout the route tree and attacking at the catch-point very well. While he still guesses a bit underneath and can be controlled by bigger receivers, he’s been highly impressive for a Memphis defense that has plenty of help around him. He’ll be tasked with covering Taywan Taylor in this game. He already slowed Courtland Sutton of SMU down, holding him (with the help of his teammates) to just 70 yards on six catches.

Other Players

Phil Mayhue (JR), WR, Memphis, 6’3″, 210, #89

Daniel Hurd, WR, Memphis, 6’2″, 220, #83

Christopher Roberson, RT, Memphis, 6’7″, 330, #65

Daniel Montiel, TE, Memphis, 6’3″, 240, #80

Doroland Dorceus (JR), RB, Memphis, 5’10”, 215, #28

Donald Pennington, NT, Memphis, 6’2″, 295, #58

DeMarco Montgomery, OLB/DE, Memphis, 6’3″, 245, #13

Chauncey Lanier, CB, Memphis, 5’10”, 185, #12

Chris Morley, SS, Memphis, 5’10”, 195, #17