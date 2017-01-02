Western Michigan had the ultimate Cinderella season under head coach PJ Fleck as they went undefeated and won the MAC title. For the past month or so, some analysts have even clamored for Western Michigan to have been in the playoff. That is a bit of an overreaction, but this is a great chance for the Broncos to prove their worth versus a good Wisconsin Badgers team, who was in contention for the B1G title.

By: Derrik Klassen

Western Michigan

Zach Terrell, QB, Western Michigan, 6’2”, 204, #11

With as much skill talent that Terrell had around him (relative to the MAC), the senior quarterback’s number one priority was to not turn the ball over. Terrell threw just three interceptions on 349 attempts this season. Terrell did a great job of sustaining possessions and making the easy throw in order to get the ball in the hands of his skill players. Terrell could stand to be more accurate and malleable, but he’ll get NFL attention.

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan, 6’3”, 213, #84

Davis is in contention to be the best wide receiver in the class. His blend of size, explosiveness and vertical ability will certainly earn him Dez Bryant or Allen Robinson comparisons in the coming months. Davis is not just an athletic presence, though. Route running is a strength for Davis and he shows enough savvy to separate at the top of his breaks with subtle movements and push-offs. He’s primed to be a good NFL wide receiver.

Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan, 6’5”, 328, #72

This year’s tackle class is often looked down upon, but this game features two future pros at tackle, including Moton. Moton, who played guard in 2015, needs to work on his fluidity and technique as a tackle, but his physical traits are obvious. Between his hulking frame and monstrous upper body strength, Moton has the baseline traits for a right tackle in a power-run scheme. He gets off the ball quickly and has the power to finish blocks. Granted, Moton’s angles and positioning can lose him some battles, but he has talent.

Others to Watch

Keion Adams, DE, #1



Wisconsin

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin, 6’6”, 314, #65 (Redshirt Junior)

Ramczyk is a local transfer who has taken over the B1G in his first year as a division one starter. Like many of those who preceded him at Wisconsin, Ramczyk is a massive player. He is a mountain of a man who has the strength to match his look. Due to him originally playing at a lower level and now barely having Division I experience, Ramczyk’s technique can be sloppy, but his tools are quite enticing.

Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin, 5’11”, 227, #6

Clement has an excellent build for a running back; he is short enough to create naturally low pad level and he sports plenty of muscle. As a downhill runner, Clement has the mentality to run between the tackles and has enough quickness to make some defenders miss. Clement is not particularly creative, though, and is more of a running back who will gain the yards given to him as opposed to creating yardage himself. Clement can be quality depth for a team searching for runnings backs, particularly ones who have homerun potential.

Vince Biegel, OLB, Wisconsin, 6’4”, 245, #47

Unlike his 2015 teammate Joe Schobert, who is now in the NFL, Biegel is an athlete. Biegel has the speed, quickness and decisiveness to generate pressure off the edge. When Biegel gets moved around a bit and blitzed from elsewhere, his burst is often enough for him to squeeze through open gaps. Biegel is not terribly strong or savvy, but his athleticism allows him to be a playmaker.

Sojourn Shelton, CB, Wisconsin, 5’9”, 168, #8

Shelton is a short cornerback. For some teams, Shelton won’t even be on the radar because of his size. For the teams who do decide to seriously consider him, they will find a cornerback who wins with footwork in the short area and aggressive ball skills. Shelton does not have the deep speed or length to win downfield, but his short area burst is impressive and he can make plays on the ball there.

Others to Watch

Robert Wheelwright, WR, #15

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, #23

TJ Watt, OLB, #42