Today’s Bowl Games include the Birmingham Bowl, led by junior running back Marlon Mack, the Belk Bowl, led by a trip of Virginia Tech juniors and a 6’9 offensive tackle, and the Alamo Bowl, led by two top quarterbacks.

By: Eric Galko

Birmingham Bowl – South Florida vs. South Carolina

South Florida

Marlon Mack, RB, 6’0, 210, #5 (JR)

Mack is a smooth mover as a running back, gaining acceleration without wasted motion and adjusting laterally with plus control and decisiveness. Not necessarily a power runner, Mack can generate push with plus hip bend and the ability to sink and drive through contact. Best when working on the perimeter, Mack will look to take advantage of a lackluster Gamecocks defense with outside runs and big plays on the perimeter.

Rodney Adams, WR, 6’1, 185, #87

The Bulls top receiver, Adams is one of only a few senior rotational players on the offense, and is the team’s primary outside threat. Adams doesn’t have great long speed and his hands (just 8 5/8 inches) aren’t going to do him any favors, but he’s a natural in-air receiver on the edge despite his lack of great bulk, and his ability after catch on vertical Quentin Flowers throws is impressive.





Others to Watch

Quentin Flowers, QB, 6’0, 210, # 9 (JR)

Deatrick Nichols, CB, 5’10, 170, # (JR)

Nathan Godwin, S, 5’10, 204, #36

Nigel Harris, ILB, 6’1, 209, #57



South Carolina

Darius English, DE/OLB, 6’5, 240 #5

A solid edge rusher who racked up double-digit sacks on a relatively poor South Carolina defense, English as the length and hand activeness to push the pocket and finish on the quarterback. He’s just an okay bender and may struggle in other 3-4 outside linebacker contexts as an NFL prospect, but his production, length, active hands and arm-extended power can impress.

Others to Watch

Jordan Diggs, S, 6’0, 200, #42

TJ Holloman, OLB, 6’3, 233, #11

Marquavius Lewis, DE, 6’4, 265, #8

Mason Zandi, OT, 6’9, 305, #74

———————

Belk Bowl – Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech

Arkansas

Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, 6’5, 252, #83

Some I spoke with last year felt Sprinkle may be the better tight end prospect instead of Hunter Henry. While I don’t entirely agree with that sentiment, Sprinkle does have a more complete tight end game to him, as a plus blocker, a physical seam route runner with plus awareness to sit in zones, the capability to separate on the perimeter and work upfield. He’s a really impressive and explosive route runner and after-catch receiver, better than Henry was out of college. Problem is that he’s in arguably the best tight end class in the last five years.



Dan Skipper, OT, 6’9, 326, #70

While some in the NFL aren’t his biggest fan, Skipper’s length, mental make-up, and starting experience in the SEC all lend themselves to him having a long NFL career. He’s a bit stiff and struggles with power rushers, as is to be expected for taller offensive tackles, he’s still able to add bulk to improve in this area, and his length allows him to get away with missteps often. In a weak offensive tackle class, more than a few NFL offensive line coaches will value Skipper after the first two rounds as someone they can trust on the outside.

Others to Watch

Toby Baker, P, 6’3, 210, #37

Deatrich Wise, DE, 6’5, 278, #48

Virginia Tech

Jerod Evans, QB, #4, 6’5, 235 (JR)

The former Junior College standout has become head coach Justin Fuente’s next quarterback project after turning Paxton Lynch from an under-recruited Florida prospect into an NFL first-round pick. Jerod Evans is a dual-threat passer who has impressed as a powerful running quarterback and begun to show signs of development over the course of his first year at the FBS level. Mechanically, his throwing motion remains high and smooth, with an easy release and a tightly spun ball and can adjust his release point at times, including on the move. While his pocket navigation footwork is still a substantial work in progress, he appears confident and composed with his mechanics and placement. His anticipation as a play progressing passer and shotgun drop passer need work, and he relies on offensive balance and rhythm within that offense to produce consistently over the course of a drive. At this point, entering the 2017 NFL Draft may prove a risky proposition as NFL teams begin to avoid project passers, but his path to being an NFL quarterback and future first-round prospect is clear in time. With ideal size, athleticism, arm talent and the growth in one year, Evans is trending towards NFL success, especially if he can utilize another year at the college level.

Isaiah Ford, WR, #1, 6’1, 202 (JR)/

Possessing remarkably high character, work ethic and coachability, Isaiah Ford mentally and attitude-wise is ready for the NFL. After three years of production as a starter, Ford is poised to parlay two different college systems and impressive college production into an NFL career. But as a sub-6’2 receiver without great vertical speed, at least expected based on film and without timed speed recorded, Ford doesn’t have the elite downfield acceleration or consistent big-play ability to generate ideal first-round buzz for a junior to desire as he considers declaring early for the NFL draft. Ford compares favorably to Stefon Diggs because of his ability to separate and prove effective in both vertical and yards-after-catch offenses at the NFL level, as he’s done it in back to back years. His timed speed and teams confidence he can transition with or without it may decide ultimately how high he is drafted, but there’s little doubt that once he’s in the NFL, his strong character and background coupled with his controlled athleticism and developed route running should lead him to a second NFL contract.

Bucky Hodges, TE, 6’7, 245, #6 (JR)

Hodges is a massive tight end/seam receiver for Virginia Tech who entered the year with high expectations and NFL teams remain excited about his unique body type and skill set. He plays with awesome basketball ability, winning jump balls, remaining balanced throughout his route tree and exploding after catch as a receiver. If he declares, he’ll be in the mix for the top tight end spot.



Others to Watch

Sam Rogers, FB, 5’10, 227, #45

Charles Clark, S, 6’0, 202, #19

Kenneth Ekanem, DE, 6’3, 252, #4

———————

Alamo Bowl – Oklahoma State vs. Colorado

Oklahoma State

Mason Rudolph, QB, 6’5, 235, #2 (JR)

One of my favorite quaterbacks in the country, Rudolph’s patience, touch downfield and pocket poise has really impressed the last two seasons. But he’s been a bit inconsistent this year, especially early in the season, and he’s likely made the wise decision to stay in school another season to emerge as a confident top-10 pick quarterback prospect.



James Washington, WR, 6’0, 205, #28 (JR)

Rudolph’s go-to vertical weapon, Washington has had two games with over 200 receiving yards this season and it’s in large part to his late-breaking explosiveness and finishing ability in traffic and downfield. His skill set compliments Rudolph’s vertical passing upside well, and he’ll be returning for his senior season as well.

Others to Watch

Ashton Lampkin, CB, 5’11, 188, #6

Blake Jarwin, TE, 6’4, 243, #47

Victor Salako, OT, 6’6, 330, #77

Colorado

Selo Liufau, QB, 6’4, 240, #13

One of the more fun quarterback to follow this year, Liufau has had an up and down season that saw him nearly beat Michigan and Washington if not for injuries. Liufau has improved over his career, especially as a decision maker. He has thrown just three interceptions this year, opting to pull it down and run more than in the past and highlighting his athletic upside.Liufau still has a slight hitch in his quick release mechanics, but otherwise, his controlled release has allowed him stellar velocity control. He has displayed perimeter and downfield placement skills throughout the season, including against Washington State and against the best team he faced all season, the Michigan Wolverines. While he’s late to react and doesn’t possess high-level anticipation, his experience and willingness to take a hit has given him and his coaches remarkable confidence in his ability to finish throws and win games late. He’s a Senior Bowl invite, albeit in a terrible senior quarterback class.

Chidobe Awuzie, CB, 5’11, 205, #4

One of the best senior cornerbacks in the country, Awuzie offers ideal bulk and physicality coupled with plus anticipation of routes to finish as a short and mid-field coverage. He’s able to finish strong as a tackler and works on underneath routes at a high level. 29 1/2 inch arms and 8-inch hands along with being under 6’0 may push many teams away.



Jimmie Gilbert, OLB, 6’4, 225, #98

The productive edge rusher for the Buffs finished with 12.5 tackles for loss including one in all but three games this season. He’s a bit thin for a true 3-4 edge rusher even though a 3-4 weakside outside linebacker is clearly his best fit, and he’ll have to add bulk to fill that roll. He’s struggled against more polished offensive tackles this season (USC, Utah, UCLA) but he’s shown enough to merit a Shrine Game invite.



Others to Watch

Josh Tupou, DT, 6’3, 325, #55

Kenneth Olugbode, LB, 6’1, 220, #31

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, 6’3, 195, #23

Tedric Thompson, S, 6’1, 205